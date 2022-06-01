New Guernsey airports fire manager appointed
- Published
A new airports fire manager has been appointed for Guernsey and Alderney.
Pete Bretel, who joined the service in 2001 as a firefighter, had previously been the training co-ordinator and emergency planning officer for Guernsey Airport Fire and Rescue Service.
In his new role, he will be leading and developing both the Guernsey and Alderney Airport Fire and Rescue Services.
Mr Bretel said there were a number of opportunities and challenges ahead.
"I'm looking forward to building upon the work achieved by the fire services in Guernsey and Alderney Airports over recent years," he said.
"There are a number of new opportunities and challenges ahead including reviewing and improving the current training facilities.
"This is so that both fire services' can maintain competency but also, in parallel, help to reduce the impact on the local environment and act in a more sustainable way.
"I also want to develop the skill base of all Guernsey and Alderney Airport firefighters and empower them to learn new and different operational tasks utilising new technology to improve service delivery wherever practical to do so."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.