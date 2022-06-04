Guernsey hold 'longest' street party for Jubilee
- Published
An event says it held the 'longest street party' in the Bailiwick to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The Jubilee jamboree was held at L'Islet common on Friday, offering food stalls, live music, entertainment and activities.
The road was closed off to accommodate the row of tables and seating from 10:00 to 18:00 BST.
Organiser Kim Abbott said the event had gone "amazingly" with islanders coming together to celebrate.
"Somebody maybe needs to come out and measure it... just see everybody that's here, all the queues, it's great," she said.
One man decorated his home for islanders to enjoy as they passed.
Geoff Le Gallez said if he made at least "one person happy" with his display then it would make him content for the weekend of celebrations.
"I'm 71-years-old now, and I've been doing this for quite a while, if I make one person happy from all of this then it makes me very happy."
"Young and old, I've had children here with their parents, I've had grandparents, I've already planned what I'm going to do next year."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.