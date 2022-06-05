Guernsey marchers demand Goods and Services Tax is ditched
- Published
Demonstrators have marched against the introduction of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Guernsey.
GST is being considered amid a predicted £85m shortfall in funding for services as the population of the island gets older.
About 50 protesters joined the march from Bulwer Avenue to the clock tower in St Peter Port.
Among them was Deputy Charles Parkinson, who urged the States to "reform the corporate tax system".
He said that would "ensure a fair proportion of public expenditure is borne by the corporate sector".
March organiser Dan Ogier said GST was "soul-crushing" for islanders as the "cost of living and inflation is soaring".
"Guernsey is already an expensive place to live," he said.
"I don't think the political will and the votes are there for it, but it's hanging over small businesses and we need a resolution."
No-one from the States of Guernsey was available for immediate comment.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk