Roman fort dig concludes in Alderney
An archaeological dig searching for Roman and Iron Age history at a site in Alderney has concluded.
Archaeological charity Dig Alderney started its first dig in 2021 to understand the history of the Nunnery.
It found parts of the south and east walls of a large building under fortified remains and an "ornately carved stone arch".
Dr Jason Monaghan said the 10 days of excavations in 2022 had revealed more "secrets" of the site.
"It still holds secrets, but they are deeply buried. Our attention is now turned to Longis Common and the exciting possibilities opened up by the results of the new survey," he said.
The walls which were found are thought to date to the later medieval or Tudor periods, this would have made it the largest building in Alderney when it was completed.
The stone arch was too deep to explore further so archaeologists were unable to determine if it was framing for a doorway or a window.
Preliminary results of the ground penetrating radar survey of the western parts of Longis Common found the area was "peppered with archaeological features up to three metres below the surface".
