Peace garden opens in Guernsey
- Published
A peace garden has opened in Guernsey in memory of a pioneer actuary entrepreneur and philanthropist.
The Pat Merriman peace garden at Les Cotils was designed for islanders to enjoy the "sounds, textures and colours of the natural world".
It took 18 months to complete the garden which will be used to help those with mental and physical illnesses.
One feature, Maggie's pond, was named after the late islander Maggie Costen, who "did so much" for the Cotils.
Ms Merriman, who inspired the garden, was the "first ever female partner" of a consulting firms of actuaries in the UK, moving to Guernsey later in her life.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.