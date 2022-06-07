Peace garden opens in Guernsey

Les Cotils
The garden will be open for islanders and visitors to enjoy

A peace garden has opened in Guernsey in memory of a pioneer actuary entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The Pat Merriman peace garden at Les Cotils was designed for islanders to enjoy the "sounds, textures and colours of the natural world".

It took 18 months to complete the garden which will be used to help those with mental and physical illnesses.

One feature, Maggie's pond, was named after the late islander Maggie Costen, who "did so much" for the Cotils.

Ms Merriman, who inspired the garden, was the "first ever female partner" of a consulting firms of actuaries in the UK, moving to Guernsey later in her life.

Les Cotils
Les Cotils said it would help islanders "relax and unwind from the daily stresses and tension in every day life"
Les Cotils
The area was officially opened on 7 June 2022
Les Cotils
The garden is a"restorative outdoor space"

