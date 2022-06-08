Guernsey States urged against calorie count menus
Guernsey's government is being urged against making it the law for restaurants to have calorie counts on their menus.
Tanya Dorrity, from Guernsey's Health Improvement Commission, said "the negatives outweigh the positives".
Restaurants, cafes and takeaways with more than 250 staff in England now list calories.
Following the move, some Guernsey restaurants voluntarily started doing the same.
But Ms Dorrity said calorie counting on menus had made no change to the "obesity crisis in the USA".
And Guernsey clinical psychiatrist Dr James Murray said he was "worried" about the impact the policy could have on those recovering from an eating disorder.
He said: "We know from evidence from the UK when you present them with calorie counts on things they tend to restrict again."
Handpicked Hotels is printing calories on its restaurant menus in Guernsey and England.
Russ Brown, who manages the chain's Fermain Valley Hotel in Guernsey, said he "welcomes" the change and believed it would "allow customers to make more informed decisions".
