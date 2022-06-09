Guernsey-based Aurigny drops mask wearing on all flights
- Published
Passengers and airline staff on all Aurigny flights are no longer required to wear face masks.
The company made the decision after the requirements were relaxed in Guernsey healthcare settings.
The Guernsey-based airline said people could still wear face masks on flights if they felt more comfortable.
In May, Jersey airline Blue Islands also made face mask wearing optional on all flights.
Previously, Aurigny had enforced face masks between Southampton and Guernsey, Southampton and Alderney and Alderney and Guernsey to protect patients travelling for medical treatment.
