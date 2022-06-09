Elon Musk's Starlink applies for Guernsey licence
Elon Musk's Starlink internet provider has applied for a licence to operate in Guernsey.
The company uses satellites in the Earth's atmosphere to provide wi-fi.
The firm has applied to the Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority (GCRA) for a licence to operate locally.
The island's regulator will consider the application and make a decision by the end of June on whether the firm can operate in Guernsey.
The authority said the company wanted to "provide fibre-like connectivity with speeds above 100 Mbps download and 80 Mbps upload", using devices sold directly to customers.
A spokesperson for the GCRA said Starlink chose Guernsey because it is "well-regulated, economically stable and geographically well-placed to build on its existing European services".
The spokesperson said the application from Starlink was "an example of the GCRA enabling innovative technological solutions for the benefit of islanders and businesses".
Communications firm JT said in a statement: "JT has been investing in and offering fibre broadband to Guernsey customers since 2013 and connecting customers to the JT Fibre network ever since.
"We're very proud of the part we've played in opening up the opportunities that access to super-fast speeds provides homes and businesses and are supportive of any plans which give Guernsey customers the best experience possible."
