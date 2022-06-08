Two family events to be held for Jersey children's day
Two events will be held for Jersey's first public Children's Day on Sunday 3 July 2022.
More than 300 young people answered a government survey to give their views on how to celebrate the day.
The Jersey independent care inquiry citizen's panel created the annual event to remember its past and to help islanders look to the future.
One event will be held at Millbrook park for younger families and another at Howard Davis Park.
Acting Director General of Children, Young People, Education and Skills, Rob Sainsbury said the events would celebrate childhood.
"This is the first time we have been able to hold a large-scale public event since the first Children's Day in 2020, and we are grateful to all the children, young people and families for their feedback," he said.
Families will be invited to Millbrook park from 09:30 to 12:00 BST and to Howard Davis from 14:00 to 18:00 for live music.
Jersey Heritage sites will also welcome all children free entry to its sites.
