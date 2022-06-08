Minimum age for bus drivers in Guernsey reduced
- Published
The States of Guernsey has reduced its minimum drivers age to 18 for public service vehicles.
Islanders aged 18 who have held a full category B licence for a minimum of one year can apply to drive a public bus, coach, private hire vehicle or taxi.
It said there had been some "encouraging indicators of positive progress" in regards to recruitment.
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez said the quick actions of the States had helped restore its transport services.
The president of the committee for the environment and infrastructure said: "I'm glad that the measures we instigated are taking effect and bus services are now starting to be restored.
"It is critical that the level of service remains good so that it can continue to be a viable option for the travelling public."
The company had to reduce its services due to issues with staffing caused by the Covid pandemic and Brexit, but were able to reintroduce 18 bus services to its timetable on 7 June.
The States said the number of drivers had began to increase since the changes, including inquiries about vacant roles.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.