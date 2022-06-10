Guernsey charity calls for more financial help for carers
- Published
A charity has said the financial support for carers in Guernsey is "woefully inadequate".
Carers Guernsey said the current financial aid was not enough for those forced to give up paid employment or reduce their hours.
The charity said the weekly allowance for carers was up to £90.
The States of Guernsey said the carers allowance was not meant to replace a wage.
Peter Harwood, chairperson of Carers Guernsey called for changes to the system.
He said: "We need to look at financial support because not everybody can go into a care home or residential nursing home, and people need to be cared for at home.
"That impacts clearly upon members of the family who might have to give up work or reduce hours.
"The carers allowance, if they are eligible for it... is woefully inadequate."
The charity hoped the States of Guernsey would open up a long term care fund so financial support was available for care at home, as well as for those in a residential or nursing home.
Peter Roffey, president of the Committee for Employment and Social Security at the States of Guernsey, said although the allowance was low, it was not meant to be a full-time allowance for carers.
He said: "Of course they deserve more than that... but the carers allowance was never deemed to be sort of pay or in lieu of pay.
"If people have had to give up work to care full-time for a loved one then the main way of helping them would be through income support."
Mr Roffey added making amendments to the current support was "not something the government have prioritised under the government work plan."
