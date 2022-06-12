Commonwealth baton arrives in Guernsey

close up of baton
The baton will spend two days in Guernsey, with a short visit to Herm in-between

The Queen's Baton Relay arrived in Guernsey on Sunday, welcomed by members of the local sporting community.

It arrived from Jersey, where it had been for two days visiting various places around the island.

The baton visited KGV playing fields during the afternoon, hosted by Guernsey's athletes.

The baton will head to Herm on Monday before returning to Guernsey to visit Beau Sejour, the Royal Court Building, and Castle Cornet.

It started its 294-day journey around the Commonwealth nations and territories in October 2021 and will end at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, to open the ceremony.

Members of the women's cricket team welcomed the baton to Guernsey on Sunday

