Three rescues in one weekend for Guernsey marine ambulance

The Flying Christine IIITony Rive
The marine ambulance was requested three times over the weekend

An emergency ambulance service experienced almost record call-outs over the weekend, including three separate marine call outs.

Extra off-duty staff and the RNLI had to be called in by Guernsey's Emergency Ambulance Service to manage the calls.

The marine ambulance boat was deployed to Herm for a patient requiring transfer to Guernsey on Friday evening.

Two further marine rescues were carried out on Sunday afternoon at the same time.

The Flying Christine III transferred a patient from Sark to Guernsey at the request of the island's doctor.

Simultaneously a paramedic-led medical team from Guernsey was transferred to Herm on the RNLI lifeboat to bring a patient back to St Peter Port.

A spokesperson said on Friday the "experienced a period of high demand" with 32 calls in a 24-hour period, "which made it the busiest day of the year so far and just short of a record".

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics