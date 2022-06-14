Police applicants get chance to shadow night shift
The police are inviting people "seriously interested" in joining the force to ride along with officers on a weekend night shift.
Guernsey Police hopes it will give potential applicants an insight into what the job entails.
Participants will shadow a late shift, between 21:00 and 03:00, on a Friday or a Saturday night.
Acting Inspector Asa Flatres said the scheme would "help people understand in greater detail how we operate".
He added: "We are hoping this scheme will be a useful exercise for anyone who has ever considered policing as a career but is not 100% sure of what they can expect.
"When it comes to making that final decision, there is little more valuable than the opportunity to speak to some of our officers about the role and experience it alongside them."
Those taking part will also receive a tour of the police headquarters, the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre and the custody suite, and be able to speak to officers to learn about their experiences.
