Guernsey Clematis Nursery 'honoured' to get Royal Warrant
- Published
The Guernsey Clematis Nursery is to receive a Royal Warrant.
It has been granted by the Prince of Wales for being substantial suppliers over a period of years to a Royal Household and for reaching a high level of sustainability.
The nursery in the Vale, founded in 1984, produces three million clematis plants every year.
"This is a great honour and privilege for our company," said founder and chairman Raymond Evison.
He told BBC Guernsey: "I can't really divulge which plants we have supplied to the gardens belonging to his Royal Highness, just to say they have been growing satisfactorily and we seem to be supplying more and more."
'A clematis factory'
The nursery is one of the largest specialist clematis nurseries in the world and exports to 19 different countries.
During the height of production, between 30,000 to 45,000 cuttings are taken each day.
Mr Evison said: "We have been so fortunate that our business has grown so much over the years.
"We have a strong management team and now we are one of the leaders and suppliers for the world market. For us, that is a great honour. Our production isn't just a few greenhouses, it really is a clematis factory."
Having run the business on the island for nearly four decades, Mr Evison believes that is a key reason for its success.
He added: "Many of our staff have been here over 20, 25 years and some even longer, so we are very much a team. That is why we're successful because everyone plays their part and we all work together."