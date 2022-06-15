Guernsey domestic and sexual violence strategy updated
The States of Guernsey have published a new plan to combat domestic and sexual violence.
Published by the committee for home affairs, it said improving services and support for victims of sexual abuse was a priority.
It also outlined proposals to establish a sexual assault referral centre.
Deputy Sue Aldwell, lead for domestic abuse and sexual violence, said she was "absolutely committed" to delivering improvements.
"Domestic abuse represents one quarter of all violent crime reported in the Bailiwick and it is accepted that both domestic abuse and sexual violence are crimes that are universally under reported," she said.
