Guernsey education plans for support in Covid wake
- Published
"Disadvantaged learners" in Guernsey could be set to receive additional support within core subjects such as English and Maths.
Details have been released about initiatives that could be implemented if the States agrees to them in a debate later this month.
If approved, the proposals would provide more than £5m of additional funding over the next three years.
It comes after feedback highlighted the need for extra resources.
Many of the proposals are part of Covid-19 recovery plans. They were developed following a survey of all staff working in the States Education sector, additional feedback from head teachers, principals and senior education leaders.
'Significant disruption'
Feedback from school-based staff in Guernsey highlighted the need for extra resources to ensure students receive additional and different support - both academic and from a wellbeing perspective - to "bounce back from two years of disruption", according to the States.
Nick Hynes, Guernsey's director of education, said: "While we were very fortunate that the pandemic didn't prevent young people accessing learning, or cause them to have long periods outside school, we have nevertheless experienced two years of significant disruption.
"This disruption will have impacted the learning of some students more than others and through this additional investment we're seeking to target those funds where they're most needed, providing more support for the young people who need it."
Initiatives that will be put in place, if the States Assembly supports the funding proposals, also include a special educational needs coordinator to work across pre-schools and the early years phases, development of additional interventions for children presenting with mental health and wellbeing needs and additional learning support assistants to work within early years, primary and secondary phases.
The initiatives also include family support workers and learning mentors within the secondary and post-16 sectors to work with students and families where challenges exist, and a provision of additional language and literacy support within the primary sector.
The proposals will be discussed as part of the Government Work Plan, which is being debated later this month.
