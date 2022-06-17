Alderney ferry services set to return
- Published
Scheduled ferry services between Guernsey and Alderney are expected to return next week.
The Salty Blonde has been out of action since May due to mechanical issues.
It has been in Northern Ireland for repair work and is scheduled to return to the Channel Islands on Wednesday 22 June.
The ferry service hopes to resume its scheduled timetable from Friday 24 June.
The Salty Blonde has also provided support for Alderney Ferry Services to purchase its first vessel.
Salty Blonde group director Tracey Farquhar-Beck said it was "delighted" to collaborate with them.
"The movement of people is essential to the prosperity of Alderney," she said.
"Alderney Ferry Services and The Salty Blonde have a prime objective to work closely together to offer a reliable ferry service with a varied timetable to both residents and visitors alike."
Alderney Ferry Services plans to start services from 1 July, but possibly earlier, and said it hoped the two companies could offer a "diverse schedule" to offer the "best sea links possible".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.