Lloyds bank to close three branches in Channel Islands
Branches of a British bank are closing in the Channel Islands.
Lloyds Banking Group said it had seen a "significant reduction in customers" in recent years, with three branches set to close by January 2023.
The bank announced in March 2022 it would close 60 branches across the UK due to customers moving towards online and mobile banking.
One branch will close on both Jersey and Guernsey, leaving the islands with two branches each.
The only branch in Alderney will also close, with a total of 34 jobs lost across the Channel Islands.
Lloyds Bank said staff would be redeployed where possible.
Ian Carter, acting chairman of the policy and finance committee in Alderney, said it hoped to convince the company to stay.
He said: "This decision potentially has a devastating outcome for the island on many fronts such as employment, economic activity, immigration and social cohesiveness, particularly among our older residents.
"Our immediate hope is that the bank will reconsider as Lloyds is a vital part of the fabric of the island."
