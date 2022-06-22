Elon Musk's Starlink granted Guernsey licence
Elon Musk's Starlink internet provider has been granted a licence to operate in Guernsey.
The company, which applied for the licence earlier in June, uses Musk's Space X technology to provide wi-fi.
On Wednesday, the Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority (GCRA) issued Starlink a licence to operate in the Bailiwick
Starlink told the GCRA it wanted to provide fibre-like connectivity with speeds above 100 Mbps download.
The company hopes the service will be up and running in 2023.
