Inter Island Yacht Race returns to Channel Islands
Guernsey sailor Mick Holland was the first across the finish line at the 56th edition of the Inter Island Yacht Race between Guernsey and Jersey.
Second across the line was Roger Martel, also from Guernsey.
Though Mr Holland and Mr Martel technically crossed the finish line in first and second place, they will have to wait until the prizes are handed out to see their overall placing.
This is due to the handicap system in place.
Organised by Guernsey Yacht Club and St Helier Yacht Club, the Savills Inter Island Yacht Race took place on Saturday afternoon.
Sailed annually since 1964, the race typically attracts entries of 60 to 100 yachts of all types and sizes.
Speaking after the race, Mr Holland said: "We were the first over the line, we got line honours. That doesn't necessarily mean we won because of the handicap system, but it was a great honour to finish first over the line."
Roger Martel said it was "quite stressful" out on the water, but described it as a "good day".
He added: "We finished second to Mick by about seven minutes, and I think he's going to give us about seven minutes on handicap so it should be really close.
"We've just got to wait. We were second over the line in a three-and-a-half-hour race, so now we've got to wait until this evening until they hand out the prizes."
At this year's race, multiple world record-breaking yachtsman and Jersey resident Alex Thomson was there to welcome participants as they cross the finish line - as well as to present prizes to the winners.
