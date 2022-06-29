Sark government says new electricity system needed
The government of the island of Sark says it wants to completely overhaul the island's electricity network.
Chief Pleas said there were "serious health and safety concerns in relation to the condition of the electricity grid in Sark".
Sark Electricity has been in negotiations with Chief Pleas over its possible purchase of the company for more than a year.
The firm is yet to comment on the claims made by Chief Pleas.
In a statement, the Policy and Finance Committee said reports carried out by "independent bodies" found the electricity grid in Sark to be "outdated and in a state of repair which does not meet basic British industry standards as used in the UK and Guernsey".
It said: "The installation of a completely new system is the best option to secure energy supply in Sark."
Conseiller John Guille, chairman of the committee said: "Following a year of mediation, it is disappointing that a starting point for negotiations has not yet been reached.
"Based on the current circumstances the committee is firmly of the view that it needs to find an alternative model of supply that provides long term resilience."
Sark Electricity has not yet responded to a request for comment from the BBC.
Last week its managing director Alan Witney-Price said he was being prevented from replacing a cable that feeds power to Little Sark due to Chief Pleas, which owns the land on which it runs, not giving permission.
