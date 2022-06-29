Guernsey unemployment at lowest level since 2018
Unemployment has continued to fall and is at its lowest level since November 2018, the States has said.
The total number of people unemployed in Guernsey fell to 284 at the end of May, eight fewer than a month earlier.
The number of people unemployed in May 2021 was 494.
Deputy Peter Roffey, president of the Committee for Employment and Social Security, said: "Seeing unemployment fall to the lowest level in three and a half years is a great achievement."
The figures, taken as a snapshot in early June, show the number of new claims for employment and related benefits increased, with 21 new claims made compared to 19 a month earlier.
The number of people who were in work and claiming additional financial support was 289, a reduction of 16 from the previous month.
At the end of May there were 52 people on training schemes such as Work to Benefit, Kickstart and placements with the third sector.
