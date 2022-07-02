Guernsey animal charity appeals for blankets and towels
The GSPCA is appealing for blankets and towels to help it to care for nearly 500 animals.
The charity said it needed the items for bedding and they would also be used when handling animals and drying them off.
Manager Steve Byrne said they used hundreds every day, but they could get torn or need to be disposed off.
"If you have any spare towels or blankets please think of the hundreds of animals in our care," he said.
"You can drop them off any time of the night or day."
