Minions film screenings brought back after ban at Guernsey cinema
- Published
A cinema which cancelled screenings of the latest Minions film after vandalism and disruption has announced it will be back on.
Guernsey's only cinema said it stopped showing Minions: The Rise of Gru after "stunningly bad behaviour" following a TikTok trend where teenagers wear suits and disrupt screenings.
Mallard Cinema's manager said staff were abused and children left in tears.
It announced a set of conditions for customers coming to the film.
The business said on its Facebook page that no one wearing a suit will be allowed in and nor will large groups unaccompanied by adults.
It said bookings can only be made in person upon arrival, and anyone who caused disturbance would be asked to leave without a refund.
A cinema spokesperson said: "As funny as we found it at first, we will not admit anyone wearing the 'Suit' in line with the 'Tik Tok' trend".
Manager Daniel Phillips-Smith told the BBC on Monday that groups had abused staff, sworn, thrown items, vandalised the cinema and argued with other customers.
He said the situation had driven families away and had a "massive" financial impact on the cinema due to the amount of refunds they had had to give.
In the UK the teenagers following the #gentleminions trend have been accused of making noise and throwing things during screenings.
