Guernsey hosts British-Irish Council
A meeting of the British-Irish Council is getting under way in Guernsey.
Politicians attending include Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Sinn Fein ministers Conor Murphy and John O'Dowd are also attending the 37th summit.
Issues likely to be discussed include the cost of living crisis, the Northern Ireland Protocol and Ukraine.
The British-Irish Council was created in 1998 as part of the Good Friday Agreement to develop good working relationships between the nations of Britain and Ireland.
Michael Gove was due to represent the UK Government but was sacked on Wednesday, causing confusion over who would go in his place.
Beautiful morning here in St Peter Port in Guernsey. Looking forward to a busy day leading for UK Govt @BICSecretariat as new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland @ShaileshVara heads to NI. Must work to do to listen and work alongside the people of Northern Ireland pic.twitter.com/kTbO9PdbW4— Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) July 8, 2022
Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "The British-Irish Council is designed to foster strong working relationships between all the governments involved - and that's what we'll be doing today.
"We are here to do the serious business of working together to make things better for the people in our respective nations and islands."
It is the fifth time the meeting has been held in Guernsey.
Leaders of the governments of the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey will also be taking part.
