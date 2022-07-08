Alderney set to debate change of government
The States of Alderney could move to an "executive style" of government if plans are approved in September.
A month of public consultations will begin on 15 July, including a public drop-in day, to decide how the island will be governed.
If proposals on the Billet are approved in September, the government will go from 10 to eight elected members in government by 2025.
Kevin Gentle said the States had listened to "calls for change".
Mr Gentle, chairman of the island's Good Governance Group said: "A criticism has been levelled at this and previous States that we are taking too long to make decisions, and we are too slow to make progressive policies.
"All that will change under these proposals, but first we want to be sure that the public is with us on such an important matter."
At present, Alderney holds 10 elected states members who represent the island of about 2,000 people.
Under new proposals, each member would hold a portfolio relevant to their responsible roles and undertake duties such as working with their opposite in Guernsey, curating a budget for their area and acting as a deputy to other portfolio holders.
Three of the eight members would form an executive council with one acting as chair, working with the civil service to manage government processes, preparing Billets for states debates and "acting swiftly in the event of a crisis or other urgent matter".
Two members would also represent Alderney at the states of deliberation in Guernsey, with election dates changing to take place at the same time as Guernsey.
If approved, the implementation of the changes will happen during a transitionary period and be in place by the general election in June 2025.
