Use of recycling bring banks decreases in Guernsey
One in 50 households favour small recycling centres known as bring banks, over kerbside collections.
A Guernsey Waste survey found 2% of islanders relied on bring banks alone, with 97% preferring kerbside collections.
Waste was down by 2% from 2020, with nine out of ten people not regularly using bring banks, and seven out of ten using them for bigger items only.
Sarah Robinson said the use of bring banks had been "consistently falling".
Guernsey Waste's operations manager said: "The amount we collect through bring banks has been consistently falling since kerbside was introduced, we knew that the numbers were low, but would probably not have guessed it was this low."
Only 2% of the 1,800 islanders who participated in the survey used bring banks to recycle paper, plastics, cartons or tins, with 96% opting to use kerbside options.
Statistics found 8% used bring banks for all their glass bottle and jars, with more than two thirds only used kerbside collection.
"The information we now have will help us make informed decisions over the future provision of bring banks," Ms Robinson said.
