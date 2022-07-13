Interim chief executive takes on public service role
The interim chief executive of Guernsey's policy and resources committee has been appointed the head of public service.
Mark de Garis will take up the position from 1 August 2022, switching from his current role of interim chief executive of the States of Guernsey.
The states said it received 17 applications for the role.
Mr de Garis said he had been "very privileged" to work for the public sector through various roles.
He added: "We have big tasks facing us as we look to make our organisation as effective and efficient as possible, while we adapt our services to meet 21st Century expectations."
The selection panel was chaired by Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Deputy Peter Roffey and external panel member Mr Phil Eyre.
President of the policy and resources committee Mr Ferbrache said Mr de Garis had provided leadership in "very challenging circumstances".
He added: "We believe he brings the right vision and experience to lead the organisation as we look to provide improved value for money and easy access to good quality services for our community."
