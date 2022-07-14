Three presiding officers in one Guernsey States meeting
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
The States of Deliberation in Guernsey has had three presiding officers this week.
The bailiff normally presides over States meetings but is off island and the deputy bailiff is unwell.
As the three most senior States members deputies John Gollop, Peter Roffey and Lyndon Trott have overseen proceedings during the States debate.
Deputy Gollop - the longest serving member, known as the Father of the House - was the first to preside.
He was replaced by Deputy Roffey when he recused himself on some subjects because of conflicts of interest and when they both registered conflicts Deputy Trott took on the role.
In the States of Guernsey, the presiding officer oversees the conduct of politicians during debates in the States Chamber, moderating debate and ruling on questions of procedure.
At the end of Wednesday's sitting, Deputy Neil Inder commented how well Deputy Gollop had done, in his first time in the role.
It is the first time in this States term that a politician has had to step in as presiding officer.
During debate, some members observed that a presiding officer elected from the 40-member assembly would allow uneven numbers for voting and allow the bailiff and deputy to focus on their other roles.
Both made case that really shouldn’t be necessary to deploy/distract our most senior public servants (Bailiff and Deputy Bailiff) from other duties to act as Presiding Officer of Assembly. If Assembly elected one of its own, would also ensure uneven (39) number of voting members. https://t.co/OhiwIPIi7Y— Gavin St Pier 🇬🇬 (@gavinstpier) July 14, 2022
Bailiff Richard McMahon is the island's leading citizen and representative in non-political matters, with civic and judicial duties including sitting as a judge of the Court of Appeal and in the Royal Court.
