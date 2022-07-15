Bird flu warning issued for poultry owners in Alderney
- Published
Poultry owners have been urged to register with the States so it can alert them to potential bird flu outbreaks.
The States of Alderney has issued the advice after two cases of avian influenza were confirmed in Guernsey.
It advised poultry owners to follow advice issued by the States of Guernsey.
The States of Alderney said access to Burhou island - home to puffins - would be "prohibited" for any purpose.
It said it was "to prevent accidental contamination from one island to the other" and was a precaution due to the two confirmed cases in Guernsey and reported cases on the French coast.
"We accept this will be of great disappointment to a number of people but it is necessary in the circumstances."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.