Deputy Gavin St Pier code of conduct complaints
Three code of conduct complaints have been lodged against Guernsey's former Chief Minister.
They relate to a speech Deputy Gavin St Pier made earlier this year about safeguarding concerns in the local health service.
In that speech in April he named Dr Sandie Bohin as one of the clinicians involved in an investigation into concerns - which found no wrongdoing.
Deputy St Pier has said he is confident he has not breached the code.
The complaints come from the Medical Specialist Group (MSG), the British Medical Association and Dr Bohin, a local clinician.
The speech Deputy St Pier made was with regards to a formal investigation, which was referenced in the latest Responsible Officer report, prepared by States Medical Director Dr Peter Rabey.
The investigation concluded there was no substantive concern upheld against the clinician involved - but it did note that words of advice in relation to the concern were given.
Deputy St Pier said he wanted to see a Learning Report published which was also produced.
He said since he made his speech he had been contacted by more families "with serious concerns about their children's healthcare and their families' treatment by some of the professionals involved".
He said there were "allegations of harm they and their families have suffered as a result of the behaviours found by the Learning Report to exist within our healthcare system".
He added that it was "incumbent upon MSG, and their commissioners at the committee for health and social care, to ensure that the healthcare we receive is quality assured to the highest standard".
A spokesperson for the British Medical Association said: "I can confirm that a complaint has been raised by the Guernsey division of the BMA, however, we won't be commenting any further at this time."
A spokesperson for the Medical Specialist Group said: "In line with the normal practice for the members' code of conduct panel, we would prefer not to comment on whether the MSG has submitted a formal complaint."
What is the States of Guernsey Code of Conduct?
The State Members' Conduct Panel investigates complaints which have been made alleging that a Member has breached the Code of Conduct - they can be lodged by anyone.
States members are required to comply with the Code of Conduct in all aspects of public life.
The Code of Conduct covers things like "conflict between public and private interest", "use of states facilities" and "payments from third parties", amongst other aspects.
When a complaint is made, the chair of the panel will decide whether there is prima facie evidence a breach of the code has occurred - if so - an investigation will follow.
