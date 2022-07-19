Guernsey playground to close for resurfacing work
Work to resurface a children's playground at Beau Sejour is set to begin next week.
The States of Guernsey said it would ensure all areas were safe as well as more visually appealing.
Work is due to start on Monday and be completed by Friday 5 August, with the playground reopening the following day.
Sam Herridge, head of recreation services, said the work was being combined with repairs to surfacing at Vauvert School.
