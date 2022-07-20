Guernsey and Jersey rescued seal pups released into sea
- Published
A rescued grey seal pup found off Guernsey and another found off Jersey have been released back into the wild.
The GSPCA said that the pair, Maverick and Eliza, were given help to get back into the sea on south west of Guernsey.
They had both been found in extremely emaciated states with a variety of health problems before being nursed back to health, staff said.
They added "it is always fantastic when we can get them back to the wild" and see them "back to where they belong".
Maverick was rescued near Les Pecquiries, Guernsey, on 4 April, and Eliza was a white coat [very young] when rescued at Le Fregate in Jersey in mid-November, the charity said.
Both had more than doubled their weights as a result of around-the-clock care before they were ready to be released.
Geoff George, GSPCA head of marine mammals, said: "There is a lot of work that goes into saving a seal pup's life and it is always fantastic when we can get them back to the wild.
"Maverick was much more confident swimming out."
"Eliza ... wasn't so sure and spent much more time in the shallow water."
Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager said: "We absolutely love when we get wildlife back to where they belong and it is always a magical sight when we see seals swim back to where they belong."
The charity said it had returned 23 seal pups to the sea in the last 10 years.
