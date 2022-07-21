Antenatal walking group launched in Guernsey
- Published
An antenatal walking group has been launched in Guernsey to support expectant mothers with their physical and mental health.
It has been set up by the States for anyone who is over 16 weeks pregnant and is free to join.
The walks will take place weekly every Thursday at 10:00 and will be in different locations around the island.
Midwife Tracy Ward said it would give expectant mothers an opportunity to meet new people.
"The walks are facilitated by midwives to give people the opportunity to talk to their midwives outside of the clinical setting," the safeguarding and perinatal mental health midwife said.
"Walking during pregnancy has many positive effects on health and wellbeing of both parent and baby.
"We hope these walks will give people the opportunity to meet new people and form friendships along the way."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.