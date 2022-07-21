Guernsey infestation of flies 'driving us nuts'
An infestation of flies is driving a community "nuts" and residents are appealing for a cure.
People in La Vassalerie area of Guernsey say the number of flies is "getting out of hand".
Rooms have been made out of bounds and screens put over windows because of the overwhelming numbers, said one couple.
The States of Guernsey said it was "clearly a problem", but ending the infestation was "not a simple situation".
"I get in at the end of the day after work and I'm greeted with copious amounts of flies," said local Paul Sarre.
"It's not normal and it's a bit of a problem.
"The fly swat is with us almost all of the time."
Residents have complained to the States, but Mr Sarre said nothing had been done.
"Almost every house is complaining and it's getting out of hand now."
Ms Sarre said they could open only one window in their house.
"That's all we can have," she said.
"It's boiling hot in here, the dog's suffering.
"It's driving me insane to be honest with you."
She added: "All day long I'm swatting flies.
"It's driving everyone nuts."
'Prime breeding area'
Guernsey's environmental health director Tobin Cook said the States had "engaged directly" with people who had complained.
"Unfortunately, this is not a simple situation," he said.
Farms, water courses, a valley and undergrowth all made the area a "prime breeding area for insects".
He said: "We are continuing to survey and sample the area to try to determine the source."
