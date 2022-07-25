Russia declares Guernsey an 'unfriendly state'
Russia has added Guernsey to its list of unfriendly states and territories.
The Kremlin has accused the island's government of supporting economic restrictions against the Russian Federation and has imposed sanctions.
Reacting on Twitter, External Affairs Minister Jonathan Le Tocq said: "Clearly little Guernsey's sanctions are beginning to bite."
Jersey was already listed as an unfriendly state, which meant it was already subject to economic sanctions.
The Isle of Man and the Bahamas have been added to the Russian list too.
