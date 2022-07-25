Guernsey charity fits solar panels to new centre
A Guernsey charity which helps people with learning disabilities will be providing power for the community after fitting solar panels to its new centre.
Grow Ltd said it and Guernsey Electricity had worked on the project to install 310 photovoltaic panels.
They said the work would generate more than 135,000kWh of electricity each year, enough to power 44 homes.
The installation was due to be completed in the autumn, they added.
Project bosses said electricity generated was to be supplied to Guernsey Electricity for the local grid "so all customers will access locally-produced solar energy".
Grow [Guernsey's Rural Occupational Workshop] also said its new facilities at the Coutanchez were to "provide first class training, health and wellbeing support to people with learning and other disabilities".
