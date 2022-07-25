Guernsey to ban some weedkillers amid pollution fears
More than 150 products containing the weedkiller ingredient glyphosate are to be banned in Guernsey.
It follows concerns about the effect on the island's water supply, said Guernsey States.
The ban would only apply to products for amateur use because there was no evidence professional use was affecting water courses, it said.
From 31 October people will not be able to import, sell or supply certain products containing glyphosate.
People will no longer be able to store or use these products after the end of December, said the States.
Those who continue to use such products after these dates could be found guilty of an offence.
Earlier this year Guernsey Water appealed to islanders not to use such products because of the risk to the water supply.
There is also "growing evidence of the impact of glyphosate products on the island's biodiversity", said the States.
The Health and Safety Executive had "found no evidence to link professional use with areas where high readings have been recorded in water courses", said the States.
"Several" professional users had "already introduced policies to reduce their use of glyphosate to a minimum", it said.
Robin Gonard, chief health and safety officer, said sources of contamination was "more likely from amateur use".
Restrictions would apply to products such as Roundup which contained glyphosate, he said.
He said the States had looked at a review of the use of glyphosate by the European Union.
"We have looked at the science that has come out of that and there are some really interesting things on biodiversity and that has guided us to the decision that has been taken," he said.
