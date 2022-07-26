Guernsey inflation at highest level since 1991
- Published
Inflation in Guernsey is at its highest level since 1991, according to the States.
The quarterly figures show inflation, as measured by the Retail Prices Index excluding mortgage interest payments (RPIX), increased to 7% in June.
In April, it increased to just under 6%.
The States predicts the cost of living will rise further in 2022, as the recent rise in electricity prices was not captured in the quarterly figures.
Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead of the Policy & Resources Committee, said levels were "significantly higher" than what has been experienced in recent years, but still remain lower than the UK's equivalent figure.
Deputy Peter Roffey, President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security, said: "There are various means-tested benefits available for people who are struggling to make ends meet - we would urge anyone in this position to contact our team to see if they might be eligible for income support."
