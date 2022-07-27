Commonwealth Games 2022: Guernsey Police officers cover games
Two Guernsey Police officers have travelled to the UK to join officers from around the UK policing the Commonwealth Games.
PC Adam Potter and PC Mathew Du Port will be patrolling near Birmingham during the games.
First though, the roads policing officers will be sworn in as West Midlands Police special constables.
The move was arranged following an appeal from West Midlands Police for additional support for the event.
Guernsey Police said it was able to provide officers with the specialist skills required.
The police force said as Guernsey athletes are taking part in the games, it seemed right to help with the policing of the event.
Guernsey Police said it would also be an opportunity for the officers to get some experience of policing an event like this, ahead of the Island Games coming to Guernsey in 2023.
Ruari Hardy, the head of law enforcement, said: "As an organisation, we are really pleased to be able to support both the Commonwealth Games and Team Guernsey at this event.
"We have been able to benefit from mutual aid support from UK forces in recent years, so this was an excellent opportunity for us to give back some support in return, as well as it being invaluable experience for some of our specialist officers."
