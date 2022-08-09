Guernsey Dairy renews appeal for milk crates to be returned
Guernsey Dairy has renewed its appeal for milk crates to be returned as missing crates have left it "really short for deliveries".
In June 2020, an appeal was launched after 1,000 blue and orange crates went missing during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, with 700 returned in a month.
At the time, the dairy warned the inability to deliver milk could have forced it to pause production.
It said the crates "are a vital part of our distribution process".
Urging their return, the dairy said: "They remain the property of Guernsey Dairy and are meant to be returned as soon as possible.
"We are not looking to prosecute anyone, we just need them back, please.
"If you're dropping any off, and there's no-one about, please leave them at the motorbike park, just to the left of the entrance of the dairy."
Dairy staff may also be able to collect them if islanders call 01481 227777.
