Guernsey walking footballer, 77, scores for England
A 77-year-old Guernsey man has been enjoying sporting success after being chosen to play for England's over 75s walking football team.
Geoff Martel scored two goals against Wales, in his second game with the team.
Mr Martel finally hung up his boots in conventional league football in Guernsey when he was 76.
"You have to keep yourself going," he said about his successful new direction in the game.
Mr Martel, who comes from a "family of footballers", has played football in Guernsey for as long as he can remember.
"I'm very lucky to be fit and healthy," he said.
Two years ago he started playing for a Guernsey walking football team and was chosen to represent the South West in his age group.
After scoring five goals in an England B team game, he was picked for the England A team.
And on 21 July he walked out for his second international, against Wales in Bristol.
In his first game, again against Wales, the England team had lost one nil.
"We went out there knowing we could beat Wales," he said.
"It was nil all at half time but in the second half I intercepted a pass, went through and scored.
"Five minutes later I got another one and we went on to score two more, so it was four nil.
"It was unbelievable."
Now he's looking forward to the next international game, and potentially a game in Guernsey.
"It's a fairly new game, it originated to help people carry on playing football," he said.
"There's something for all levels, you just play because you enjoy it and you meets lots of people, so there's a good social side to it as well."
