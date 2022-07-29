First part of Guernsey Havelet slipway repairs complete
The first round of repairs to Havelet slipway, which was damaged during a storm in 2018, has been completed, Guernsey Ports has confirmed.
The demolition of concrete slabs has finished, with the drilling and installation of dowel bars to "commence shortly" in August.
Guernsey Ports said there would be no public access to the area and car park until repairs were completed.
It estimated all repairs would be completed by October 2022.
New concrete slabs will be built in "12 individual bays" alongside the fabrication of the steel reinforcement.
