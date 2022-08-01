Grand Havre Bay red flares spark search operation
- Published
An extensive air and sea search was launched to multiple reports of red flares overnight.
St Peter Port's All Weather Lifeboat, Inshore Lifeboat and the Channel Island Air Search were all called out after several "concerned" reports in the Grand Havre Bay area, Guernsey Coastguard said.
It happened just before 01:00 (BST) on Monday but the search found no people or vessels in distress.
The operation was stood down at 03:08.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.