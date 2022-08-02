Bailiwick of Guernsey residents warned of medical service phishing emails
Islanders are warned to be alert to suspicious looking emails that appear to be from the Bailiwick of Guernsey's Medical Specialist Group (MSG).
Some people have received a fake email asking them to check appointment details by clicking on an unsafe link.
Telecoms service provider, Sure, said: "We have been made aware that some @cwgsy.net email users have received emails purporting to be from the MSG."
It said they were phishing emails and urged islanders to delete them.
A Sure spokesperson said: "The MSG has conducted analysis on these emails and there is no evidence that their systems have been compromised.
"Phishing is where a cybercriminal sends a fraudulent email pretending to be someone else to try and get access to information or data.
"Sure has taken steps to protect @cwgsy email users including reporting the phishing attempt and requesting it be removed.
"Phishing isn't a new technique and scammers are aware of the common advice on phishing and are actively trying to get around this so we'd advise customers to always be vigilant: if an email looks suspicious or you do not recognise the sender of the email, you should delete it. Likewise, you shouldn't click on links, download files or share personal details in suspicious emails."
