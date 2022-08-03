Artwork 'brightens up' Guernsey hospital ward
A colourful artwork featured on a ward at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital has been "well received by islanders".
The De Sausmarez Ward was painted with iconic scenes from Saumarez Park at the start of the pandemic.
Since then, it has been used as a physiotherapy tool and "brought vibrance, colour and therapeutic qualities" to the orthopaedic unit.
Artist James Colmer said he wanted to bring the outside in for patients.
"When upgrading the space, the patients' needs were of utmost importance," he said.
"We wanted to bring the outside in to the ward, linking it to local nature and softening the clinical feel of the surroundings to create more of a calming environment."
The orthopaedic unit cares for patients recovering from medical procedures and those with spinal and traumatic bone injuries.
Mr Colmer hoped the artwork would also help patients and those with dementia to reminisce about Guernsey's largest public park.
"After some discussion about the theme, we felt it apt to create a visual tour of Saumarez park as there was a strong connection there to the ward's name," he said.
The artwork was created offsite for practicality, printed as a largescale vinyl and installed on the unit's walls.
Ward Sister Ruth Hargreaves said the instalment had been a great benefit to the unit.
"With the murals depicting the walk through Saumarez park it really helps staff to monitor the distances our service users have walked which is really important in orthopaedics," she said.
