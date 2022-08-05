Guernsey exhibition to celebrate artwork collection opens
An exhibition celebrating Guernsey's art collection opens on Saturday.
The People's Collection, at Guernsey Museum at Candie, will include work by Rembrandt, Victor Hugo and Paul Jacob Naftel.
The exhibition is open daily until 12 October.
Helen Glencross, head of heritage services, said: "It is wonderful to share these amazing paintings with museum visitors over the summer.
"We're looking forward to receiving comments about people's favourite artworks on display."
Art collections were combined to create the Guernsey Museum & Art Gallery in 1978.
The museum continues to collect artworks that "tell the story of Guernsey and connect people with the Bailiwick's unique environment and history".
