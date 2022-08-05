Bowler Lucy Beere lands back in Guernsey with silver medal
- Published
Guernsey's silver medal winner Lucy Beere has returned to the island.
The bowler won silver in the women's singles at the Commonwealth Games, bringing back the island's first medal since 1994.
Guernsey last won a bowls medal in 1986, with Beere winning the island's fourth-ever silver medal at a Commonwealth Games.
She said she felt "like a star" as islanders clapped and welcomed her at Guernsey Airport.
"It feels great, I'm knackered but it feels great... It was quite a welcoming. I feel like a star.
"I definitely achieved, still beyond all my expectations.
"I wanted to get to the quarterfinals and here I am with my silver medal round my neck."
