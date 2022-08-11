Average house price nearly £600,000 in Guernsey
- Published
The average house price in Guernsey is almost £600,000 according to the latest figures.
The quarterly property report from the States of Guernsey showed the average price had increased by 18.5% in the past year.
The average rental price in Guernsey was £1,817 a month - an increase of 14% over the past year.
Estate agents Savills said the price increases were driven by an underlying "supply and demand imbalance".
The report also showed the average time between a local market property becoming available for purchase and its subsequent sale has been decreasing since the second quarter of 2018.
In the second quarter of 2020 - at the beginning of the pandemic - the average purchase price for a house in Guernsey was £459,837.
Nick Paluch, director in the residential sales team at Savills Guernsey, said: "Looking ahead, we expect the supply and demand imbalance to continue to underpin activity and - crucially - notwithstanding wider economic pressures, the lifestyle factors that attract people to Guernsey will not change."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.